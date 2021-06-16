State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Impinj were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.3% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

PI opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

