State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 227,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,176,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,954,000 after buying an additional 167,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $3,745,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 65,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.76. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $41.66.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

