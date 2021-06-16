State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.24.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

