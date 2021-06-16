Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Short Interest Up 44.6% in May

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the May 13th total of 366,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 433.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 1,328,357 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in Starboard Value Acquisition by 496.6% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,983 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,327,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,472,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SVAC opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Starboard Value Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.