Stakinglab (LABX) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $1,733.14 and approximately $4.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00028264 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.