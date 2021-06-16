StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Short Interest Update

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the May 13th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

StageZero Life Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. 4,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,714. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, Clarus Securities downgraded shares of StageZero Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

