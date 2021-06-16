Stafi (FIS) Market Cap Tops $13.40 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stafi has a market cap of $13.40 million and $2.94 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

