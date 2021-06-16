STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Sells $334,538.75 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $334,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $3,235,862.05.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04.

On Thursday, May 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $6,822,632.82.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.51. The stock had a trading volume of 372,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,866. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.18. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $150.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,083 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,168 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

