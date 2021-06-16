SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $$4.27 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

