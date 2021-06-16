Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

SQSP opened at $57.82 on Monday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $60.02.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,415.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 645,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,945,891.

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

