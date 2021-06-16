Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $57.82 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $60.02.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 763,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,046,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 645,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,945,891 over the last three months.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

