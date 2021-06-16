Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.61% of Spok worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Spok by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Spok by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Spok by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.26. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

