Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Holdings Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,288 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the software company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,254,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,568 shares of company stock worth $4,742,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $122.92. 13,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

