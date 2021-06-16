Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.14

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and traded as high as $15.50. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 41,332 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 244,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

