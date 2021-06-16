SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $7,079,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $493.46. 146,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.79. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $311.27 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

