SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 181,306 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,279,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.45. 7,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,495. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.95.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

