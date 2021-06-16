SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $147,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 96,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $21,677,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.70. The company had a trading volume of 161,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,609. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $351.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.06.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

