South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) Shares Down 0.1%

South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.95 and last traded at $41.09. Approximately 357,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 119,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Separately, TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9062 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJIU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,099,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS by 935.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 935,000 shares during the period.

