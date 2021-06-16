Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $232.50

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $232.50 and last traded at $232.50, with a volume of 90 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Soitec in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.66.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

