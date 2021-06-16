SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the May 13th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 41,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,597. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99.
SoftBank Company Profile
