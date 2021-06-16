SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the May 13th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 41,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,597. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

