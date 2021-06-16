Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $265.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $248.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $241.41 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.53.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 782,847 shares of company stock worth $181,164,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

