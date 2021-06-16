SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.15.

SNC opened at C$32.10 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$33.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.87.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0349831 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

