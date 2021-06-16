Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $24,999,342.34 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,566,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,229,717.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,959,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,216,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Snap by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

