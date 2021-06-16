Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $8,544,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several research firms recently commented on SWBI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

