Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

SNBR stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.77. The stock had a trading volume of 497,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,928. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.85. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

