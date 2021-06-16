SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $88.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $81.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

