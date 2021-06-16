Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $170.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,922. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after acquiring an additional 483,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.