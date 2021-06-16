SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $115.98

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.98, but opened at $113.03. SiTime shares last traded at $117.84, with a volume of 933 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.96 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,519 shares of company stock worth $5,722,624. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 160.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,673 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

