Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the May 13th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sino United Worldwide Consolidated stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. 110,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,190. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

