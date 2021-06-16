Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the May 13th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Sino United Worldwide Consolidated stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. 110,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,190. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.