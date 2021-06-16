Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,865 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth $18,730,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after acquiring an additional 289,226 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,821,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after acquiring an additional 250,920 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,326,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Chairman David D. Smith sold 252,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $8,735,009.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 66,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,839,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

