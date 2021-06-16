Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

