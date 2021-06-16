Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.75

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMWB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Similarweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

