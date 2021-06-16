SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.00

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 92.05 ($1.20), with a volume of 783659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The stock has a market cap of £277.36 million and a P/E ratio of 41.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.67.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

