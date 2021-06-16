Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Director Kent Paul Thexton Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total transaction of C$292,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$897,639.80.

Shares of TSE SW opened at C$20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$737.82 million and a P/E ratio of -10.57. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.28 and a 12 month high of C$28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.55.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$136.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.