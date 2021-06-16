Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 420,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 316,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,919. The company has a market cap of $539.31 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.84. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.