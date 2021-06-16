Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

SIEGY traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.37. 218,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.