Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the May 13th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

SSSAF stock remained flat at $$47.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

