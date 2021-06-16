Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Increases By 75.0%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

VACNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of VACNY stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. 333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $34.52.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

