Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Drops By 20.5%

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,659. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 557.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,962,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,804,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 168.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,441 shares during the last quarter.

