Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Rises By 37.2%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the May 13th total of 260,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 640,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VCNX stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCNX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.