Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Rises By 37.2%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the May 13th total of 260,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 640,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
VCNX stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.56.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vaccinex
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.
