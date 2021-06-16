Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Rises By 64.7%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,126,100 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the May 13th total of 1,898,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,907.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.