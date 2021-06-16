Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Drops By 37.8%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the May 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 67,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

