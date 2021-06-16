Short Interest in St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Increases By 37.3%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBMY opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. St Barbara has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34.

STBMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of St Barbara from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St Barbara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

