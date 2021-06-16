Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Declines By 35.5%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,651.0 days.

Shares of SHLAF stock traded down $20.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.55. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.34. Schindler has a twelve month low of $231.39 and a twelve month high of $315.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

