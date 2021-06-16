Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Drops By 34.8%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 63,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $109,500 over the last 90 days. 36.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 million, a P/E ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

