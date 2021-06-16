Short Interest in Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Expands By 31.1%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QUTIF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.15 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

QUTIF remained flat at $$1.43 during trading on Wednesday. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

