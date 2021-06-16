Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Expands By 75.2%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 699,300 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the May 13th total of 399,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 537.9 days.

Shares of Qantas Airways stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

