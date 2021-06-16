Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Rises By 44.6%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 453,900 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the May 13th total of 314,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PROSY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,962. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36.

PROSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosus presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

