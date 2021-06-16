Short Interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expands By 35.9%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the May 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $156,059.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,258.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $96,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

