Short Interest in Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Rises By 68.9%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,652,600 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the May 13th total of 978,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 211.9 days.

NPIFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,708. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.03. Northland Power has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

